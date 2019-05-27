Emmaus ceremony pays tribute to fallen soldiers

EMMAUS, Pa. - The names of deceased U.S. service members from the area were read aloud and then a bell was tolled for each of those people in Emmaus Monday.

A retired soldier who attended the event says Memorial Day is a reminder for all Americans to go above and beyond to help make our communities stronger.

"I think we have to be grateful for what they have done for us. While it is sad, it's more somber at how important it is that we're all called to service. They poured out their life. We are called to do that each and every day in service of each other," said Edward Coyle, Army National Guard (Ret.).

The folks in Emmaus enjoyed a Memorial Day parade before the ceremony.