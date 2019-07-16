Emmaus' Furnace Street warehouse to be sold and possibly converted

69 News

EMMAUS BOROUGH, Pa. - The Emmaus Borough manager said the former Metalworks Factory building located at Fourth and Furnace streets, long considered an eyesore and crime haven in the community, is being purchased by an undisclosed owner and possibly revamped into a multi-unit residential dwelling.

Towards the conclusion of borough council's meeting Monday night, Borough Manager Shane Pepe announced the Metalworks building is currently under an agreement of sale by an undisclosed buyer. He said the buyer is willing to pay nearly $30,000 to conduct a second tier environmental ground study to detect any metal and or chemical residue from the former metal handling and processing at the site.

"Anything is an improvement over what is there now," remarked Pepe.

Pepe said his office has notable photos of the six-acre site. He said local skating enthusiasts poured an unauthorized concrete skating platform as part of a skate park, which the borough has since torn down. He said it is considered "Emmaus' number one blighted problem" in the borough.

Pepe noted neighbors frequently contacted his office looking for a solution to the drug use, trafficking, vandalism and other crimes committed at the location.

He said the borough took the current property owner, who lives out of the area, to the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas last year. He said the borough successfully defeated the landowner and was awarded over $5,000 in fines and penalties for letting the parcel deteriorate into "deplorable condition."

Once the sales agreement is finalized the development plans will have to be viewed and approved by the council, and both the Lehigh Valley and Emmaus Borough planning commissions, Pepe said.

Neighbors will also be contacted to appear at a public hearing on the matter, which will also require a rezoning from light industrial to residential.