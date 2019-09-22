Emmaus says goodbye to the summer season with festival
EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus is saying goodbye to the summer season.
The Farewell To Summer Festival was held Saturday at Triangle Park.
There was live music and dance performances along with food trucks and crafters.
It may be the final weekend of summer, but it felt more like the middle of summer during today's festival.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Officials: Person barricaded in home, Bethlehem Twp. road shut down
Police shut down a road in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County because of an apparent standoff.Read More »
- Officials continue investigating Lehigh County farm fire that killed thousands of hogs
- Northampton County fire victims set up fundraiser benefiting responding fire companies
- Benefit helps firefighters recovering after being hit by car at church festival
- Emmaus says goodbye to the summer season with festival
- Allentown Council set to vote on mayor's police chief nomination
- 'Road Survival Course' helps young drivers prepare for hazards
Latest From The Newsroom
- Officials: Person barricaded in home, Bethlehem Twp. road shut down
- Residents evacuated after three-alarm fire at Lehigh County nursing home
- Maddie's Miracles benefit helps Berks boy who can't walk
- Northampton County fire victims set up fundraiser benefiting responding fire companies
- Officials continue investigating Lehigh County farm fire that killed thousands of hogs
- Benefit helps firefighters recovering after being hit by car at church festival
- 2 arrested for drug distribution at Ramada Inn
- Threats made towards Hazleton schools leads to arrest
- Veterans lend a helping hand to other veterans in Reading.
- Emmaus says goodbye to the summer season with festival