Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was no shortage of statements, accusations, analysis and drama about why the recent shootings in Allentown occurred during Wednesday night's city council meeting. What was in short supply were solutions.

"The events of the past seven weeks have been both disturbing and frustrating," Mayor Ray O'Connell said in a prepared statement. "… I fully understand the anxiousness being felt by the residents of our neighborhoods."

Councilman Julio Guridy praised O'Connell's statement, but didn't praise how long it took him to make it. The longtime councilman said that in the 40-plus years he's lived in the Lehigh Valley, he has never seen so many shootings in such a short amount of time.

"This is unprecedented," Guridy said.

As such, the councilman said the mayor should have called a news conference early and often to disseminate what had happened and what the city was doing about it. Reassurance, Guridy said, was where the mayor dropped the ball.

"We owe it to the citizens," he said. "… They need to know the city and the police are working."

Councilman Edward Zucal agreed with Guridy and added O'Connell's recent statements to WFMZ-TV were "a little late."

Councilwoman Candida Affa came to the mayor's defense by blaming WFMZ-TV. The station, in her opinion, did not show enough of O'Connell's speech during a 10 p.m. newscast, opting to sensationalize the incident rather than broadcast the mayor's statements.

"I know the blame could be on the police department, on the mayor, on city council, on everybody," Affa said. "But we're not the ones going out there shooting people."

During his prepared statement, the mayor said the city has "more manpower on the streets and we are continually working with various intelligence networks."

All of this work, according to Zucal, was not doing much.

"We are failing the city," he said. "… How many shootings will it take before the problem is fixed?"

The mayor said addressing the problem was front and center.

"We are making every effort to solve these crimes," O'Connell said.

But O'Connell added the city needs the public's help.

"We need your eyes and your ears to help the department," he said. "… Like the Department of Homeland Security advises repeatedly at our transportation centers, ‘if you see or hear something, say something.'"

Councilwoman Cynthia Mota said the reason why some people aren't saying anything is because they don't trust the police and they don't trust the city.

"I know my community," she told the mayor. "… Things have to change."

O'Connell said that victims, family members and neighbors "had a responsibility" to talk to the police even if "they don't fully trust the police."

Mota said the city is not communicating well with city residents and needs to create more programs to keep kids out of trouble.

The evening wasn't over. Resident James Whitney, during a public comment session, was thrown out of the meeting after engaging in a shouting match with Affa.