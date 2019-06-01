Engine restoration project full steam ahead at Bethlehem museum
Public invited to see century-old engine
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The public got its first look at the National Museum of Industrial History's centerpiece steam engine Friday.
The governor started spinning and almost effortlessly the 115-ton Corliss steam engine lurched back to life. The smooth operation is a testament to the hard work staff and volunteers have dedicated to meticulously restoring the engine.
Museum Historian Mike Piersa said the Corliss was originally used by the York Water Company to pump millions of gallons of drinking water.
"(These engines) were really the backbone of modern civilization by providing the fresh water that made modern life possible," Piersa said.
The massive steam engine is also an example of the type of machinery Bethlehem Steel would have used to help supply water to the factory's rolling mills and boilers.
"They had four pumps that were of the same design but even larger and that was only in one of two pump houses that they had," Piersa said.
The museum had been working on the pump restoration project for more than a decade. It was part of the original plan for the museum and crews had to reinforce the floor to make sure the behemoth had a steady perch front and center in the former Bethlehem Steel plant building.
The museum's 13,000 square foot facility celebrates more than just Bethlehem Steel's history. It also highlights the silk industry and others that helped elevate Pennsylvania into the industrial revolution.
The National Museum of Industrial History will continue to run the Corliss steam engine throughout the weekend. Museum officials are inviting the public to come see the demonstration and blow the whistle on the more than century-old machine.
https://www.facebook.com/NMIHorg/videos/351492068838623/
Here's a list of weekends events:
Saturday, June 1st
10 a.m. – Corliss operation/demonstration
11 a.m. – Restoring a Giant: Bringing a 115 Ton Steam Engine Back to Life
12 p.m. – Corliss operation/demonstration and special ‘steam whistle blow' event
3 p.m. – Corliss operation/demonstration
Sunday, June 2nd
10 a.m. – Corliss operation/demonstration
11 a.m. – Restoring a Giant: Bringing a 115 Ton Steam Engine Back to Life
12 p.m. – Corliss operation/demonstration and special ‘steam whistle blow' event
2 p.m. – Modern Marvels: Waterworks Engines
3 p.m. – Corliss operation/demonstration
