Engineer: Plans to renovate King George Inn still in the works despite delays
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Looking at the King George Inn you can tell the site has seen better days. In February the township gave the property owner a third, one-year extension to get plans ready and approved.
Those plans include a hotel, retail buildings and the renovation of the inn.
Fast forward to today, and the word from the owner is things may be delayed, but they aren't dead.
"Preliminary plan pending with the township for over two years but the storm water has held that permit up," site engineer Bud Newton said.
Newton says once PennDOT, the DEP and South Whitehall Township approve their storm water management plan, which includes an 800-foot culvert, development of the King George Inn site can move forward.
This includes a 100-room hotel, retail buildings and the renovation of the Cedar Crest and Hamilton Boulevard site around the landmark King George Inn.
"The plan is return to how it looked in the 1800's," Newton said.
The Inn was originally built as a stopping post for travelers in the 1750's.
"It's tied to the earliest history of our area," said historian Frank Whelan.
Newton says the inn's more recent history of the front porch, kitchen and dinning room, all added during its time as a supper club, will be removed.
Over the past several years the inn's history has included an auction of all its items, threat of a wrecking ball and frustration in a lack of progress.
During a winter township meeting the granting of a third extension to owner Atul Patel drew concern from the owner of nearby Dorneyville Shopping Center. The concern still holds true today.
"Best case scenario when do you think this will be finished?" WFMZ's Bo Koltnow asked Newton.
"I would suspect next summer," he said.
Newton says the owner plans to have formal plans with the storm water management approvals ready to submit to the township by this summer.
The township says the developer has to give them a progress report in August.
