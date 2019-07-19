Lehigh Valley

EPA raises concerns about ethylene oxide emissions from B. Braun plant near Allentown

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Environmental Protection Agency raised concerns this week about elevated cancer risks for people living near a plant which produces medical and pharmaceutical devices near Allentown.

The EPA raised concerns about ethylene oxide emissions from the B. Braun plant on Marcon Boulevard in Hanover Township.

Ethylene oxide is a gas which is used for the sterilization of medical devices and equipment. It has been linked to breast cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The EPA has said B. Braun has not broken any laws regarding its ethylene oxide emissions. 

State Rep. Jeanne McNeill, D-Lehigh, raised concerns about the emissions.

“I am very concerned about the ethylene oxide emissions from the B. Braun plant on Marcon Boulevard which is in my legislative district. The EPA and Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection needs to look further into this to assure that our residents are not faced with a cancer risk due to the release of this chemical in the air,” McNeill said.

“The safety and health of my constituents is my top priority, and I want to make sure that everything is being done to allow the residents of my district and beyond to breathe clean, unpolluted air.”

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

