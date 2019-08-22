Estimate increases to revamp South Whitehall headquarters
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - As South Whitehall Township officials proceed with plans and estimates to renovate their municipal complex, it appears that the initial estimate touted last April will be increasing from between $8.5 to $9 million to approximately $11.5 million.
The increase is because the price per-square-foot to build commercially has risen around 25%, and the township is considering growth in the future, South Whitehall Township Director of Finance Steve Carr said at Wednesday’s commissioners meeting.
The board approved a $450,000 move of funds from the capital budget to a separate account to pay for architecture, design, and permitting fees all in order to set the project in motion.
Proposed renovations include a new office building addition with a singular front entrance, contemporary designed front lobby, and new meeting room with a cathedral-style ceiling built large enough to seat 100 persons. The addition will also be designed keeping future expansion plans in mind. The police department will remain on the lower level in the rear of the building.
However, Carr noted original plans to relocate the township recycling and refuse center to outside the municipal complex have been abandoned in lieu of moving it elsewhere on the municipal campus located behind the library on property that South Whitehall already owns.
Proposed improvements that have not been included in project's initial specs are a fueling station for township vehicles, carports for police cruisers, completion of the unfinished office shell and furniture.
Carr said it would cost the township $3.5 million to replace the heating and air conditioning system currently used in the complex. The system was originally built in stages between 1986 and 1995.
Pidcock and Co. will be the project's civil engineer, MKSD the official architectural firm, and Boyle Construction will be hired as the general contractor, Carr said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Estimate increases to revamp South Whitehall headquarters
South Whitehall Township Commissioners proceeded with plans to renovate the municipal complex Wednesday, but the estimated cost appears to have increased approximately 30% since last April.Read More »
- LVPC looks to the future with FutureLV
- IronPigs drop third straight at home to Syracuse, 2-1
- Hot rodder gives kids ride in a unique home-built vehicle
- Young heart disease survivor to lead Lehigh Valley Heart Walk
- Allentown City Council approves extending deadline for approval of interim department heads
- Sen. Casey reads from Mueller Report, supports Biden in Bethlehem Twp. town hall
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated 1 killed when train hits vehicle in South Heidelberg
- Young heart disease survivor to lead Lehigh Valley Heart Walk
- Police: Man burned with acid in Stroudsburg
- Updated Pottstown Borough Council, neighbors discuss future of Ricketts Center
- Sen. Casey reads from Mueller Report, supports Biden in Bethlehem Twp. town hall
- Updated Pottstown police have stepped up patrols, community involvement in response to shootings
- Reading man fatally shot inside city apartment building
- Easton couple says the proof is in the pudding
- Updated One more hot, humid day before highs drop for the weekend
- Updated Estimate increases to revamp South Whitehall headquarters