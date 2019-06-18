Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown celebrates first graduating class

Christmas City Studio Courtesy Christmas City Studio

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown said farewell to its first graduating class on Friday, June 14. Commencement was held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.

77 seniors comprised the EEACS Class of 2019. Many of them will be going on to two and four-year colleges and universities, including Arcadia University, Lehigh University, Penn State, and West Chester University.

Jennifer Garcia was the class's valedictorian. In addition to a 4.0 GPA, Garcia dedicated dozens of hours to community service.

Edwin Depaula from Zero to Infinity served as the keynote speaker.

"The founding members of EEACS were so proud to watch our first graduating class walk onto that field and accept their hard-earned diplomas," said Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school.

Present at the ceremony alongside Lysek were co-founders Steve Flavell and Jennifer Mann, who helped establish the charter school in 2014.