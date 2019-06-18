Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown celebrates first graduating class
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown said farewell to its first graduating class on Friday, June 14. Commencement was held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown.
77 seniors comprised the EEACS Class of 2019. Many of them will be going on to two and four-year colleges and universities, including Arcadia University, Lehigh University, Penn State, and West Chester University.
Jennifer Garcia was the class's valedictorian. In addition to a 4.0 GPA, Garcia dedicated dozens of hours to community service.
Edwin Depaula from Zero to Infinity served as the keynote speaker.
"The founding members of EEACS were so proud to watch our first graduating class walk onto that field and accept their hard-earned diplomas," said Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school.
Present at the ceremony alongside Lysek were co-founders Steve Flavell and Jennifer Mann, who helped establish the charter school in 2014.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Emergency Crews respond to fire in Coplay
Crews responded to a fire at a home in Coplay, Lehigh County on Tuesday night.Read More »
- Carl Bernstein speaks at Lehigh University about the media and politics
- City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club
- Committee to decide what will become of former Day's Inn property in Easton
- City Center's first lower-priced apartment complex not using NIZ financing
Latest From The Newsroom
- DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- 2 children found unconscious inside Kempton-area home
- Source says Pelosi to pursue Trump impeachment
- Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club
- Updated Emergency Crews respond to fire in Coplay
- Carl Bernstein speaks at Lehigh University about the media and politics
- Petition signed to get a traffic light at busy Reading intersection
- Alvernia professor: impeachment inquiry of Pres. Trump likely to take several months
- The Flying Deutschman, an authentic German mobile restaurant, lands at WFMZ
- City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project