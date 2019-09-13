Expert explains where Friday the 13 superstition may come from

Friday the 13 is a date that is considered "bad luck," but is it really? And where did this superstition even come from?

Jeffrey Rudski is a Psychology Professor at Muhlenberg College and a superstition expert. He says the stigma around Friday the 13 may relate to the Last Supper.

"Friday has been looked at as an unlucky day in the Christian tradition, Jesus was killed on Friday, and 13th has been looked at as an unlucky number because Judas was the last person to arrive at the Last Supper," Rudski said.

Regardless of how the superstition came about, Rudski says whether the day is a bad day is all a matter of interpretation.

"You notice negative things more, you're more likely to be tuned into unlucky things happening in your environment," he said.

So Rudski says it may appear that more negative things are happening, but that's not necessarily the case. He says all superstitions are simply human nature.

He uses athletes as examples-many have rituals before big games-which he does believe influences their performance.

"By engaging in a ritual, you put yourself in a mindless zone, where you let your reflexes take over, you don't over think things, and that makes athletes to be more successful," Rudski said.

Is Friday the 13th really unlucky?

"My interpretation of why we have unlucky Friday the 13 is once people believe it's unlucky whenever something bad happens on Friday the 13, you've got an attribution for it, you have an explanation for it."