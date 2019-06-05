Explosions leaving many on edge in Northampton County

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - As many as 10 explosions have jolted people out of their beds and left many of them on edge in Northampton County.

People aren't just hearing loud explosions. They're finding devices, two in fact.

Kevin Ott had just stepped out of his truck when he discovered what appeared to be a bomb lying in his yard.

"It was about 1 inch, inch and half in diameter, about six inches long, fuses sticking out of it," Ott said.

Kathy Olexson found one across the street.

"When I was mowing the grass, I found one," Olexson said.

None of the devices detonated.

Neighbors say they've been literally rattled out of their beds. The incidents have occurred in the middle of the night and were mostly contained to the southern part of Washington Township.

"This is absolutely criminal," Police Chief Scott Miller said.

Miller confirms 10 reports of explosive sounds since the end of March, the most recent being on June 3, when two were heard.

"We don't have a concrete motive or reason at this point," Miller said.

The ATF says it's aware and willing to help if need be. Neighbors say they also saw FBI agents.

Neighbors tell us they believe someone may be dropping the devices.

"We do believe that at some point they are falling from the sky, maybe a drone?" Ott said.

"That has been speculated, from an investigative point, my officers and or myself have not been able to validate that concept or theory," Miler said.