Fairgoers donate more than 8,000 pounds of canned and dry goods on Allentown Fair Preview Night
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 167th Great Allentown Fair kicked off on Tuesday, August 28 with its Dollaplaooza "Buck and a Can" promotion, benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Fairgoers turned out in support of the Fair's Preview Night and brought in 8,463 pounds of canned and dry goods.
This is the sixth year the Fair and Second Harvest Food Bank teamed up and fairgoers responded by dropping acceptable donation items as they entered the Fair while paying only $1 fair admission. 5,900 pounds were collected in 2018.
Plans are already underway to set a new poundage record next year.
