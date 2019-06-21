Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Dieruff High School paid tribute to some of its finest alumni, including a "smooth" music maker.
Famed jazz musician Rick Braun was among six names added to the school's Wall of Distinction for 2019.
Braun is an internationally known trumpeter who has scored more than 20 number one smooth jazz hits.
He was joined on the wall this year by:
- Lehigh County Sheriff Joseph Hanna
- Minister and author Tim Keller
- Cedar Crest College chemistry professor Pamela Kistler
- University of California Berkeley physics professor Kirk Shinsky
- physician John Stevens
