Family displaced by house fire in Emmaus
EMMAUS, Pa. - The Red Cross is helping a family displaced by a house fire in Emmaus.
The fire broke out around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Second Street.
At one point, a firefighter mayday was called due to a breathing apparatus problem, but he was able to leave the building on his own and was checked out as a precaution, the fire chief said.
The fire appears to have been accidental, fire officials said.
No other injuries were reported.
