Family displaced by house fire in Emmaus

EMMAUS, Pa. - The Red Cross is helping a family displaced by a house fire in Emmaus.

The fire broke out around 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Second Street.

At one point, a firefighter mayday was called due to a breathing apparatus problem, but he was able to leave the building on his own and was checked out as a precaution, the fire chief said.

The fire appears to have been accidental, fire officials said.

No other injuries were reported.