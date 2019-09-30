Family mourns loss of beloved father, grandfather one year after Allentown car bombing

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three-year-old David looks a picture of his grandfather every single day.

It's a face his parents never want him to forget.

"Grandpa and Skippy!" David exclaimed, looking intently at the picture.

His grandfather and his namesake, David Hallman, died exactly one year ago Sunday in a car explosion near 7th and Turner streets in Allentown. Officials said Hallman's neighbor, Jacob Schmoyer, used a homemade bomb to kill himself, his own 2-year-old son Jonathan and Hallman.

"You get these images in your head all the time," explained David Hallman Jr., Hallman's son. He remembers the tragedy, as if it were yesterday.

"I started seeing all this stuff on Facebook, and saw it's a blast," Hallman recalled, "I called my dad he didn't answer, everything went right to voicemail, that's not normal. "

The loss of his dad is a wound that will never fully heal.

"It's tough," Hallman explained, "…my dad was great, healthy, 66 years old, thought he'd have a great time seeing my son grow up, good bonding, it just can't happen now."

David keeps his dad's ashes right next to the remains of his beloved dog.

"This is Skippy's ashes," Hallman's wife explained, pointing to a tiny wooden box.

The family bought "little" David his own personal toy Skippy. "It's Skippy!" David said, smiling and hugging the stuffed toy.

The hope is that the dog, along with pictures, will serve as a reminder that his grandpa will always be with him.

"We've got to accept it, but keep the memory going with my son," Hallman said. "The memory is always in my mind of my dad, always focused on the good part of memories we had together."

Federal authorities said they are close to wrapping up their investigation.

The ATF continues to stand by its preliminary determination that the bombing was a case of murder-suicide.

Investigators said Schmoyer mailed letters that were received by police and family after the blast that stated his intentions to set off a homemade bomb to kill himself, his son and Hallman.

A spokesperson for the ATF said the investigation won't be closed until the agency receives the final results of lab examinations on explosive materials.

Tina Schmoyer, the sister of Jacob Schmoyer, spoke with 69 News this week. She said even though it's been a year since the blast, she said it feels more like a month.

Schmoyer said she remembers Jacob as the friendly big brother who was always there for her, She blamed mental illness for taking her toll on her brother.

"Always keep an eye on your family members, you never know they could be suffering in silence," she said.