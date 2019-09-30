Family mourns loss of beloved father, grandfather one year after Allentown car bombing
Investigation remains active one year later
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three-year-old David looks a picture of his grandfather every single day.
It's a face his parents never want him to forget.
"Grandpa and Skippy!" David exclaimed, looking intently at the picture.
His grandfather and his namesake, David Hallman, died exactly one year ago Sunday in a car explosion near 7th and Turner streets in Allentown. Officials said Hallman's neighbor, Jacob Schmoyer, used a homemade bomb to kill himself, his own 2-year-old son Jonathan and Hallman.
"You get these images in your head all the time," explained David Hallman Jr., Hallman's son. He remembers the tragedy, as if it were yesterday.
"I started seeing all this stuff on Facebook, and saw it's a blast," Hallman recalled, "I called my dad he didn't answer, everything went right to voicemail, that's not normal. "
The loss of his dad is a wound that will never fully heal.
"It's tough," Hallman explained, "…my dad was great, healthy, 66 years old, thought he'd have a great time seeing my son grow up, good bonding, it just can't happen now."
David keeps his dad's ashes right next to the remains of his beloved dog.
"This is Skippy's ashes," Hallman's wife explained, pointing to a tiny wooden box.
The family bought "little" David his own personal toy Skippy. "It's Skippy!" David said, smiling and hugging the stuffed toy.
The hope is that the dog, along with pictures, will serve as a reminder that his grandpa will always be with him.
"We've got to accept it, but keep the memory going with my son," Hallman said. "The memory is always in my mind of my dad, always focused on the good part of memories we had together."
Federal authorities said they are close to wrapping up their investigation.
The ATF continues to stand by its preliminary determination that the bombing was a case of murder-suicide.
Investigators said Schmoyer mailed letters that were received by police and family after the blast that stated his intentions to set off a homemade bomb to kill himself, his son and Hallman.
A spokesperson for the ATF said the investigation won't be closed until the agency receives the final results of lab examinations on explosive materials.
Tina Schmoyer, the sister of Jacob Schmoyer, spoke with 69 News this week. She said even though it's been a year since the blast, she said it feels more like a month.
Schmoyer said she remembers Jacob as the friendly big brother who was always there for her, She blamed mental illness for taking her toll on her brother.
"Always keep an eye on your family members, you never know they could be suffering in silence," she said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Lehigh Hanson to buy Keystone Cement plant near Bath
The $151 million deal still has to be reviewed by regulators, but is expected to close in the coming months.Read More »
- Former Bethlehem man charged in alleged 2008 rape
- Young hockey players hit the ice with national sled hockey team
- Family mourns loss of beloved father, grandfather one year after Allentown car bombing
- 69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards
- Victim compensation funds at Pa. Roman Catholic dioceses to close
- 15-year-old boy with autism missing from KidsPeace found safe
Latest From The Newsroom
- Reading man wounded, another charged in Pottsville shooting
- Lehigh Hanson to buy Keystone Cement plant near Bath
- Church devastated by fire that may have been sparked by lightning
- Updated Pennsylvanians have a week left to register to vote for November election
- Bucks County designated 'High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area'
- NJ correctional nurse used databases to aid in relationship with inmate, authorities say
- Former Bethlehem man charged in alleged 2008 rape
- How to stand up for yourself and just say no
- Young hockey players hit the ice with national sled hockey team
- Mifflin student named Berks' Outstanding Young Woman