Family of 5 escapes fire in Palmer Township

PALMER TWP., Pa. - A family of five woke up early Sunday morning to find flames engulfing the back their Palmer Township home.

"I heard the commotion, fire trucks, police," neighbor Martine Nelson said. "Our hearts went out, cause we didn't know if the people were still in the house or not."

The family and their dog ran out of the home around 5:30 a.m., watching as the fire rapidly spread from the deck.

"Whenever there's an exterior fire that works its way into the residence, by the time the fire is already witnessed and reported, we're already behind the game," said Palmer Township Deputy Chief Jim Alercia.

The family of three adults and two children is safe, but they lost just about everything. All that remains now is the empty shell of what neighbors say was once a happy home.

"It hurts, hurts, hurts my heart, cause I think of them," Nelson said.

The Red Cross is assisting the family and neighbors are also rallying together to support them.

Neighbors set up a GoFundMe page asking for donations to replace some of what the family lost.

"They'll be okay, strong family, they'll be okay," Syphers said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A firefighter and police officer were treated at the scene for minor injuries.