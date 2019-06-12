Family of U.S. Army vet wants answers about his death in York
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The family of a U.S. Army veteran who died at York County Prison wants to know why some of his body parts ended up in a lab in the Lehigh Valley.
41-year-old Everett Palmer Junior's family said he went to Pennsylvania to clear up a DUI in April of 2018 and never returned.
According to the autopsy, he was in an excited state and died after he hit his head against a cell door while being restrained.
It also said he had meth in his system and listed the manner of death as "undetermined."
The family hired a pathologist who discovered Palmer's heart, throat and brain were missing.
The York County coroner says the organs were retained for additional testing.
"We expect for York County and for the district attorney, David Sunday, in York County, to do a thorough, complete investigation, which includes the autopsy, but it also includes gathering any reports about physical contact that was required in that cell, and releasing the videos to the family, to their attorneys, so we can see what happened," said S. Lee Merritt, a Palmer family attorney
The coroner's office says Forensic Pathology Associates of Allentown currently has the organs.The office says no further information will be released at this time.
