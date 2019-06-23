Family reflecting on happiest moments after deadly turnpike crash

UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pa. - A family of five from Montgomery County lost their youngest child in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lehigh County Thursday.

Five cars and 12 people were involved. As the family's two older children continue to recover in a hospital, the parents tell WFMZ's Josh Rultenberg they are looking back on the happy times spent with their young daughter.

At Philadelphia Korean Methodist Church, Pastor Chiho Park and his wife Suhee are trying to come to terms with their daughter Esther's death by remembering one of the 5-year-old's happiest moments.

Last Wednesday, Esther was dancing during a family trip to upstate New York. However, as the Park's and there three kids were driving back Thursday through Lower Milford Township on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, everything changed.

"They don't even remember the accident happening," Suhee said through a translator.

State police say a box truck rear ended the family's car causing a crash involving three additional vehicles. Pastor Chiho would eventually join his wife and two older children at the hospital but not without his little girl.

"Pastor Park just said I gotta get to my daughter. I gotta get to my daughter but the Army Chaplain just held onto him. He gave him a hug and told him that she had gone to Heaven," said Pastor Chiho through a translator.

"I can't believe that she's actually gone," said Alice Ahn.

Ahn is the Park kids Sunday School teacher at the church in Upper Dublin Township, Montgomery County. She says as the older children remain in the hospital and Esther's funeral coming up she felt she had to help. Alice started a GoFundMe page in their honor and the response has been overwhelming.

"That put me in shock. I was like wow these people they care about what happened," says Ahn.

Friends and family are taking care of the funeral. Proceeds from the GoFundMe will go towards a foundation in Esther's name. Chiho and Suhee who wish they could share more happy times with their daughter...ask other parents to cherish their children.

"She hopes that they will love their children like it's like the last day," said Suhee through a translator.