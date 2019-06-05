Family searching for answers after Whitehall Twp. woman dies suddenly in Dominican Republic

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County family is looking for answers in the death of a Whitehall Township woman who died suddenly at a resort in the Dominican Republic.

Five days later, a couple from Maryland died at the same resort, the same way.

The U.S. Embassy tells us it's actively monitoring the investigations by Dominican authorities into these tragic deaths.

"The bizarre issue of the same hotel and these things happening within days of each other and the complete unexpected nature of what happened to Miranda, we just want to understand this," said family spokesman Jay MacDonald.

Werner and Maryland couple Ed Holmes and Cynthia Day checked into the Dominican Republic's Bahia Principe Hotel on the same day and died within 5 days of each other at the resort. The trio died the same way of respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, which is basically fluid in your lungs.

]Macdonald says Miranda collapsed after having a drink from the mini-bar in the room she shared with her husband.

"She had been seemingly healthy. He was not aware of anything going on with her health," he said.

However, 15 years ago MacDonald says she was treated for a heart condition. Dominican authorities say Holmes and Day had heart conditions, too.

"Most obviously it speaks to something more," said LVHN Pulmonary and critical care physician Dr. Joseph Schellenberg.

He adds that a heart condition isn't the only factor for an edema.

"You could have a delayed inflammatory response, delayed leaking of the capillaries," he said.

Brought on, he says, by anything from the flu, or an infectious disease, with legionnaires' disease being a leading candidate.

For the family of Miranda they just want concrete answers and not just for themselves.

"We have concern for other people who might travel there," MacDonald said.

The hotel says it is fully cooperating with authorities. A travel warning has been in place for Americans travellng to the Dominican Republic for months. However, that dealt with violence issues and not these three recent deaths.