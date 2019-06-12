Family seeks answers after man dies in York prison, organs sent to LV

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The family of a U.S. Army veteran from Delaware who died at York County Prison wants to know why some of his body parts ended up in a lab in the Lehigh Valley.

According to his family, Everett Palmer Jr., 41, went to York County in April 2018 to clear up a DUI, but never returned.

His brother told the Washington Post that authorities arrested Palmer when they saw he had a suspended license.

While in York County Prison, authorities say he hit his head against a cell door while being restrained and died two days later.

Palmer's mother doesn't believe it. ​​​​​

"The most frustrating part is my son being murdered and no longer being in our lives, how he was murdered and not having any answers," Palmer said.

The autopsy said he had meth in his system and listed the manner of death as "undetermined."

The family admits Palmer had a history of drug use, but they wanted a pathologist to investigate his death.

The pathologist discovered Palmer's heart, throat and brain were removed from his body.

The York County coroner says the organs were retained for additional testing.

"We expect for York County and for the district attorney, David Sunday, in York County, to do a thorough, complete investigation," Merritt said.

The coroner said the throat was removed to make sure asphyxiation did not happen. The coroner's office said they've been in contact with the family.

Meanwhile, the family wants authorities to release any surveillance video from inside that holding cell of the day in question, and they want to see Palmer's body with their own eyes.

LVHN confirmed they have the organs.

WFMZ's Josh Rultenberg called the York County district attorney but didn't hear back.