Family upset son's special needs class was excluded from kindergarten graduation ceremony

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 06:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 06:31 PM EDT

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A family in the Slate Belt says they're upset their autistic son and his special needs class were excluded from a kindergarten graduation ceremony.

6-year-old Braxton Hines loves school but his parents say they're upset he and his fellow special needs classmates were forgotten at a kindergarten graduation ceremony.

"He called every single class except the special needs class," said Jessica Sweigert, Braxton's mom.

Braxton's mom Jessica says she was excited to be invited to the ceremony at Washington Township Elementary School in the Slate Belt.

Braxton, who is autistic and non-verbal, is part of a program at the school run by Colonial Intermediate Unit 20, which focuses on special needs students.

"That's probably the biggest moment Braxton has had. He's not…going to be that star athlete or anything like that. Those moments that I get, are all that I get," Jessica said.

"It's just sad that our kids don't get a lot of normalcy. For them to not even be recognized is just hard," said Braxton's dad, Jason.

Jason says they hadn't had prior issues with the school and was disappointed to end the year on a bad note.

He says he wants to raise awareness so it doesn't happen again to other families.

"I just think it's important for people to realize. And to make it more mainstream. They aren't any different from any other kids. They're still special. They deserve everything every other kid gets," Hines said.

Jason says he did receive an apology from the board president of Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 about Braxton and classmates feeling left out.

He has not heard from the Bangor Area School District about why it happened.

69 News reached out to both but calls were not returned by news time.

