Farm owner in process of burying thousands of hogs after weekend fire

By:

Posted: Sep 23, 2019 05:28 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 05:58 PM EDT

LYNN TWP., Pa. - Saturday's Lynn Township fire happened on a farm and in a hollow. The DEP has been at Billig Farm all weekend long.

Officials say owner Tim Billig has been digging trenches and burying the pigs on his property.

"First I heard the sirens blowing and then the fire engines coming. We looked out the patio door and saw the smoke pouring and could see the fire," said Irene Hametz.

Hametz, a neighbor, said she then heard a loud bang.

Pig barns at Billig Farm, located in the 7800 block of Springhouse Road in Lynn Township, went up in flames around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Crews had to travel down a long driveway and into a hollow to battle the flames.

Fire officials say more than 4,000 pigs died at Billig Farm.

Hillside Acres, which has 6,000 pigs near the Berks County line, says the fire is a devastating blow. It takes a lot of time and effort to raise pigs.

They also say prices are down in the swine market. Hametz says owner Tim Billig takes a lot of pride in his farm.

"He's a very hard-working man, I feel bad for him. I really do," she said.

The family declined to comment..The investigation into how the fire started continues.

