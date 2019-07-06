FBI assists police, bomb squad in search in Emmaus Rich Rolen Rich Rolen Rich Rolen Rich Rolen

EMMAUS, Pa. - Roads in Emmaus, Lehigh County were shut down early Friday evening as the FBI, police and bomb squad investigated.

Crews were called to the 300 block of DeLong Street.

Police vehicles blocked the area. Agents from the FBI and personnel from the Allentown Bomb Squad were seen outside a home.

There's no word yet from authorities on why the FBI and bomb squad were called out.

The FBI would only tell us they were there to assist police with a search.

No word on whether any arrests were made.