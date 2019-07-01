Federal government may relax 11-hour rule for tractor-trailer drivers

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - Just driving down I-78 you see a lot of tractor-trailers on the road.

Federal guidelines note drivers must rest for 10 hours after 11 hours on the road.

All hours must be logged via an electronic logging device or ELD.

"If you take a break, you’ve stopped driving. The computer is not going to give you any wiggle room. If it’s five after two, it’s five after two. It’s very exacting,” said Andy Plank, president and owner of Blue Eagle Logistics.

Plank says that logging system can become an issue because of unforeseen circumstances like traffic or severe weather.

Now the federal government is thinking of relaxing the 11-hour rule, which could mean drivers driving longer.

“There’s various degrees of loosening. I think there needs to be some kind of flexibility to allow for a driver to get to a safe place,” Plank said.

Safety is also a key concern for advocacy groups, which still believe driver fatigue is a major problem in the industry.

In 2017 there were 4,657 large trucks involved in fatal crashes, a 10 percent increase from the year before, according to an agency of the Transportation Department.

60 of those drivers were identified as asleep or fatigued even though the National Transportation Safety Board feels the number is higher.

As for Plank, he says there has to be a way to change the hard cut off time like possibly allowing drivers to use the three hours allotted for loading and unloading trucks.

“Do I think drivers should have much more than 11 hours of time to drive on a regular basis. No, I don’t. I do think it is very important the industry is safe out there,” Plank said.

PennDOT urged the federal government to keep safety in mind if they pursue the relaxation of the rules: