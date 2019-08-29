Federal prosecutor in Allentown nominated for federal judgeship

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A federal prosecutor in Allentown has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve on the federal bench in Pennsylvania.

John Gallagher was nominated for a seat on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Gallagher is an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where he is the chief of the Allentown branch office.

Gallagher was a White House fellow in the Department of Justice from 2000 to 2001, serving as counsel to Attorneys General Janet Reno and John Ashcroft.

Pennsylvania's two U.S. senators issued statements on the nomination.

"I am pleased that the White House has nominated John Gallagher for a seat on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania," said Senator Bob Casey. "Mr. Gallagher has more than two decades worth of legal experience, and I am confident that he has the integrity, intellect and independence necessary to serve honorably as a federal judge."

"His many years as a federal and state prosecutor and law enforcement officer will serve him well as a judge. I am confident he will be an impartial jurist who treats everyone fairly. I am particularly glad Mr. Gallagher will be filling a seat in the Allentown federal courthouse," said Senator Pat Toomey.