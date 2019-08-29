Federal prosecutor in Allentown nominated for federal judgeship
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A federal prosecutor in Allentown has been nominated by President Donald Trump to serve on the federal bench in Pennsylvania.
John Gallagher was nominated for a seat on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
Gallagher is an assistant U.S. attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where he is the chief of the Allentown branch office.
Gallagher was a White House fellow in the Department of Justice from 2000 to 2001, serving as counsel to Attorneys General Janet Reno and John Ashcroft.
Pennsylvania's two U.S. senators issued statements on the nomination.
"I am pleased that the White House has nominated John Gallagher for a seat on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania," said Senator Bob Casey. "Mr. Gallagher has more than two decades worth of legal experience, and I am confident that he has the integrity, intellect and independence necessary to serve honorably as a federal judge."
"His many years as a federal and state prosecutor and law enforcement officer will serve him well as a judge. I am confident he will be an impartial jurist who treats everyone fairly. I am particularly glad Mr. Gallagher will be filling a seat in the Allentown federal courthouse," said Senator Pat Toomey.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
IronPigs renovate Dixon Street youth baseball fields in Allentown
The heads of Little League, Allentown Parks and Rec, and the IronPigs rolled up their sleeves and got to work Thursday, evening out the field, building new dugouts and replacing the bases and pitcher's mound.Read More »
- IronPigs offense struggles to keep pace with Mets in 8-3 loss
- Lehigh County Commissioners approve deal with human services employees
- U.S. Army helicopters will be around LVIA Thursday, but no reason to be concerned
- 167th Allentown Fair features extensive collection of antiques, thousands of exhibits
- Easton City Council approves changes to developers' plans
- Federal prosecutor in Allentown nominated for federal judgeship
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated IronPigs renovate Dixon Street youth baseball fields in Allentown
- Wyomissing woman charged with rape of unconscious victim, sex assault of a child
- Reading School District, teachers still working on new contract
- U.S. Army helicopters will be around LVIA Thursday, but no reason to be concerned
- Updated Sunoco fined $313K for Mariner East Pipeline construction violations
- The best and worst veggies for your health
- Police: Stolen vehicle involved in chase, crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill
- Movie being filmed at Reading mansion
- Berks Community Health Center adds pediatric primary care to Rockland Street location
- Parking enforcement begins next week at West Reading Shopping Center