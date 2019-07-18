Fatal tractor-trailer crash, fire closes I-78, Route 309 in Upper Saucon
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 78 early Thursday morning was fatal, state police said.
The truck crashed into the median and caught fire on I-78 east under the Route 309 overpass near the Lehigh and Northampton county line.
PSP Fogelsville is investigating a fatal crash of a Tractor Trailer on I-78 at SR 309. Both E/B and W/B of I-78 are closed. Possible structural damage to the SR 309 overpass. pic.twitter.com/P9q0pexySa— Troop M - CSO/PIO Office (@PSPTroopMPIO) July 18, 2019
The tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames and burned part of the bridge, bridge support and median.
I-78 is closed in both directions between Route 412 (Exit 67) and Lehigh Street (Exit 57).
The Route 309 overpass onto Route 145 was also shut down as crews have to check the structural stability of the bridge.
Drivers should avoid the area during the Thursday morning commute if possible.
WFMZ's Steve Mittman has the latest traffic details in this developing situation on 69 News at Sunrise.
