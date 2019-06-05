Fight between hikers on Appalachian Trail in Bushkill Township prompts massive police response

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - An incident prompted a massive police response to a stretch of the Appalachian Trail in Bushkill Township, Northampton County.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

There were reports of hikers in an argument, with a gun involved. State and local police searched the area for the hikers on the ground, and a PSP helicopter searched from the sky.

Hours later a trooper was seen holding a pistol allegedly connected to the incident, and others surrounding a man in handcuffs.

The fight comes on the heels of an announcement from the Appalachian Trail Conservancy unveiling website upgrades.

The site is available from your desktop or phone and it has a new, red, 9-1-1 button on the "incident reporting" page of its website.

The modification was made after a Massachusetts man was arrested in Wythe County, Virginia after allegedly attacking two hikers on the trail with a machete, killing one and severely wounding the other, according to federal authorities.

The Appalachian Trail is roughly 2,200 miles long and passes through 14 states, and the site says while the trail is a relatively safe place to visit, that does not mean that there are not potential dangers while you are hiking or camping.