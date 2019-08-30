Fight over federal dollars could impact thousands of people in Lehigh Valley
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A fight over federal dollars could impact thousands of people in the Lehigh Valley.
Local Planned Parenthood representatives are speaking out about the agency's decision to walk away from Title X.
That follows a gag rule that takes any talk about abortion off the table. Planned Parenthood has relied on these funds since the program started 50 years ago, but now with the change of rules the agency says it's costing them millions of dollars and is concerned over care.
At one time Ashley Strange couldn't afford health insurance, despite working three jobs.
"Just look both ways four times when crossing the street. Get vapor rubs and Tylenol and Sprite if I got sick and sleep it off," she said about how she took care of her health.
She relied on Planned Parenthood for her checkups and preventative care.
Strange, along with U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, were part of a news conference Thursday on the agency pulling out of Title X federal funding over a gag order issued by the Trump administration.
"What the gag order says is we would no longer be able to refer counsel or provide abortions if we were to receive that money," said Melissa Reed, president of Planned Parenthood Keystone.
Cases of incest, rape or medical emergency are excluded from the gag order.
Reed says the gag order is costing her region of 37 counties, including those in the Lehigh Valley, $2 million.
"We are still able to provide care like two weeks ago but there will come a time when we're not able to fill that gap," she said.
In Allentown, Planned Parenthood serves almost 5,000 people. Many are poor and have no health insurance.
"The primary purpose of government is to protect the life of its citizens," said Sam Rohrer.
President of the American Pastors Network and former Berks County Republican legislator Sam Rohrer says government funds shouldn't be going to any entity that performs abortions.
"If they are providing care for women than they ought not to be concerned at all about not having money to kill the unborn," Rohrer said.
This leaves Strange concerned for those who rely on health checks from the agency.
Planned Parenthood says federal funds do not go toward abortions.
Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania attorney general's office was part of a 21-state lawsuit against the Trump administration over this "gag rule." A ruling hasn't been made.
