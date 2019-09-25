Fingerprint leads Bethlehem police to 2016 robbery suspect
Man allegedly stole money from register, tip jar
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police said a fingerprint left on a tip jar led authorities to a suspect in a 2016 stick-up.
Authorities have arrested Jaron Stafford, of Bethlehem, in connection to the armed robbery of the China Star restaurant on Linden Street. District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned the 22-year-old Tuesday, setting bail at $50,000.
Bethlehem police responded to the restaurant in the 800 block of Linden Street about 4:30 p.m. on July 25, 2016, to investigate a report of an armed robbery. Staff said the robber walked into the restaurant wearing a fur-lined parka, holding a handgun and demanding money, according to court records.
Police said the bandit made off with about $95 from the cash register and another $15 from the tip jar on the counter, according to records. He ran from the restaurant north on Linden Street.
Video surveillance from the restaurant and the nearby Linden Food Mart confirmed the robbery, including the alleged robber grabbing the tip jar and taking the money inside. Police said a fingerprint pulled from the jar matched Stafford.
Investigators said a criminal history check revealed several arrests for Stafford on robbery, assault, stalking, vandalism and weapons offenses. And his description matched the one of the robber given by witnesses, according to police.
Authorities charged Stafford, of West Market Street in Bethlehem, with two felony counts of robbery and a single misdemeanor counts of weapons possession. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 8.
