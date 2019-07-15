Fire crews rescue dog from storm drain in Lower Saucon

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Multiple crews were called in to help rescue a dog that got stuck in a storm drain in Northampton County.

The effort started around 8 p.m. Sunday in the area of Oldville Road and Arden Lane.

An official from the Lower Saucon fire department said they had to dig up the ground to get to the pup.

The dog was trapped for about 45 minutes before it was rescued. It was a little scared and dehydrated from the incident, but is expected to be okay.

Crews stayed at the scene Sunday night to fill in the hole.