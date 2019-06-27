3 displaced after Allentown fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three people were displaced after a house was extensively damaged by a fire in Allentown Wednesday evening.
The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. at the 100 block of South West Street in Allentown, Fire Capt. John Christopher said.
The fire started in the house's third-floor rear wall. The fire was knocked down within 30 minutes.
The first, second and third floors sustained water damage.
A neighbor's home suffered water damage.
There were no injuries.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting
Police said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuriesRead More »
- Wilson Borough police investigating man's death after fight
- Greater chances to reach 90 degrees for the high the next few days
- IronPigs give up 19 runs in loss to Red Wings
- Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years
- Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business
- 3 displaced after Allentown fire
Latest From The Newsroom
- Wilson Borough police investigating man's death after fight
- Updated Greater chances to reach 90 degrees for the high the next few days
- Macungie man's unique hobby could soon become unique business
- Updated Allentown police investigating early-morning shooting
- Playing with your kids: Do dads know best?
- Lehigh County approves LCA extension for 43 years
- Reading Education Association talks with school board about new contract
- New South Heidelberg police chief to lead expansion of police services
- Reading teachers rally together for new contract
- Congresswoman Susan Wild calls for more mental health awareness after life partner's suicide