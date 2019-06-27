3 displaced after Allentown fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three people were displaced after a house was extensively damaged by a fire in Allentown Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. at the 100 block of South West Street in Allentown, Fire Capt. John Christopher said.

The fire started in the house's third-floor rear wall. The fire was knocked down within 30 minutes.

The first, second and third floors sustained water damage.

A neighbor's home suffered water damage.

There were no injuries.