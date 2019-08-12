Fire damages Whitehall apartment building
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - An apartment building in Lehigh County was damaged by fire.
Flames torched a pair of balconies at the Parkview Apartments on Jordan Drive in Whitehall Township early Sunday morning.
People living at the apartment complex were evacuated while firefighters worked to put out the flames.
There are no reports of any injuries. The fire appeared to be contained to the balcony area.
