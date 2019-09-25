Fire heavily damages home in Coplay
COPLAY, Pa. - Crews were at the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lehigh County for several hours overnight.
Firefighters responded around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the unit block of Fourth Street in Coplay.
Flames could be seen shooting from the windows of the duplex and smoke filled the street.
The front of the home had heavy fire damage.
No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation, officials said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Brothers charged in July Slate Belt vehicle vandalism spree
Roseto Borough Police said windows on 12 cars were smashed along Garibaldi Avenue on July 31Read More »
- Palmer Township supervisors approve first phase of apartment complex
- Man tossed out of bar allegedly leads Easton police on foot chase
- Fingerprint leads Bethlehem police to 2016 robbery suspect
- Bicyclist hit by car, seriously injured in Upper Macungie
- Local lawmakers react to Trump impeachment inquiry
- Police: Missing Cumru woman found safe
Latest From The Newsroom
- DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Retired Eagle editor, familiar face to 69 News viewers, dies
- Updated UK to honor KU grad, dog who stopped White House intruder
- Brothers charged in July Slate Belt vehicle vandalism spree
- Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks
- Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case
- Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg
- Brother of man accused of sexually assaulting girl now facing child sex charges himself
- Albright athletes, Humane Society team up for runs with dogs