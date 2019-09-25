Fire heavily damages home in Coplay

COPLAY, Pa. - Crews were at the scene of a two-alarm fire in Lehigh County for several hours overnight.

Firefighters responded around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the unit block of Fourth Street in Coplay.

Flames could be seen shooting from the windows of the duplex and smoke filled the street.

The front of the home had heavy fire damage.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation, officials said.