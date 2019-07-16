Fire heavily damages house in Bangor
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A fire tore through a house in Northampton County Monday evening.
The fire broke out on the 200 block of Park Avenue in Bangor. The fire became fully involved, said Todd Albert, Assistant Chief of the Bangor Fire Department.
"I was one of the first ones here, house was fully involved, flames out of the back and the front," he said.
The house appeared to sustain heavy damage from the fire. Nobody was injured.
"No one was home, nobody in the house, no pets," Albert said.
The owners of the house have not requested the Red Cross's assistance.
A neighbor, Betty Denker, said she had been sitting on her porch when she heard an explosion. She said the fire spread quickly.
"It went really fast, by the time we got down there and it's only three houses down, it was fully engulfed and then we heard a second explosion," she said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
History's Headlines: Arctic admiral
There were a lot of things going on in the Lehigh Valley in the fall of 1948, but on October 19th, one of the most distinguished explorers of the 20th century would be addressing an audience at Allentown High School’s auditorium.Read More »
- Fire heavily damages house in Bangor
- First 400 ADP employees begin working in downtown Allentown
- Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly
- Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown
- Police nab trio in alleged cell phone theft ring
- Sands Event Center to be renamed Wind Creek Event Center
Latest From The Newsroom
- Nonprofit dedicates food drive to young flooding victim
- Updated Fire heavily damages house in Bangor
- Allentown mayor, police chief weigh in after spike in violence
- Police probe death on bypass; 'Let us know what you saw'
- Local nonprofit organization aims to ease hunger pains in Allentown
- Residents, fellow police officers remember North Catasauqua police chief who died suddenly
- Updated Reading mayor cancels gay pride flag-raising ceremony at City Hall
- History's Headlines: Arctic admiral
- First 400 ADP employees begin working in downtown Allentown
- NJ hospitals making changes to residency programs ahead of expected doctor shortage