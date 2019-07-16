Fire heavily damages house in Bangor

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. - A fire tore through a house in Northampton County Monday evening.

The fire broke out on the 200 block of Park Avenue in Bangor. The fire became fully involved, said Todd Albert, Assistant Chief of the Bangor Fire Department.

"I was one of the first ones here, house was fully involved, flames out of the back and the front," he said.

The house appeared to sustain heavy damage from the fire. Nobody was injured.

"No one was home, nobody in the house, no pets," Albert said.

The owners of the house have not requested the Red Cross's assistance.

A neighbor, Betty Denker, said she had been sitting on her porch when she heard an explosion. She said the fire spread quickly.

"It went really fast, by the time we got down there and it's only three houses down, it was fully engulfed and then we heard a second explosion," she said.