Fired employee allegedly threatens to 'shoot everyone' with an AK-47
Man sent threatening text two days after firing
FORKS TWP., Pa. - Authorities allege a New Jersey man threatened to bring an assault rifle to his former workplace and shoot everyone.
Forks Township police received a report late Friday night about alleged threats made against employees at Famous Smoke Shop at 1100 Conroy Place. A staff member in the human resources department told authorities that Thomas R. Zarecki Jr. had gotten fired two days earlier, according to court records.
Police said he allegedly sent a text message that he was going to come to the business sometime the following week with an AK-47 rifle and "shoot everyone," according to records.
Another employee received the text message about 1:30 p.m. Friday and shared it with human resources. The human resources employee, who did not know Zarecki personally, shared the text message with police.
An officer spoke with Zarecki, of Oak Ridge, N.J., via telephone, and he allegedly admitted to sending the threatening text message to an employee.
Police charged the 60-year-old with single misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and harassment. District Judge Roy Manwaring arraigned Zarecki Saturday morning. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bail ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 11.
