Fired worker who brought gun to Bethlehem Township business sentenced

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man who was fired from a Bethlehem Township business and returned hours later with a gun has been sentenced.

Thomas Decker, 28, was sentenced to a maximum of 23 months in jail. He must also complete anger management, get a mental health evaluation and follow treatment, have no contact with victims and have intensive supervision.

He was also sentenced to 24 months probation.

Decker pleaded guilty on May 23 to terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.

Police say was fired and returned to the facility in Bethlehem Township.

Officials initially said Decker worked for Geodis Logistics, one of several business that operates out of the building on Township Line Road, but police said Wednesday he was fired from QPSI, a company contracted by Just Born.

Police say Decker entered the office where he was stopped by a Geodis Logistics manager as he was trying to go to the warehouse. That's when he pulled a handgun from his jacket and pointed it at workers, many dodging for cover.

A Geodis Logistics secretary was able to close and lock the door between her and Decker, preventing him from entering the warehouse, according to court paperwork.