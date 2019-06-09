Firefighters battle cement plant fire in Northampton County

STOCKERTOWN, Pa. - Firefighters battled a challenging fire at a Northampton County cement plant Friday.

The fire was reported 8:15 p.m. at Buzzi Unicem USA located at 501 Hercules Drive, Stockertown.

Smoke billowed from the third floor of a six story tower used to feed the plant's kiln.

Firefighters from the Forks Township Fire Department led the effort with the assistance of Nazareth Fire, Upper Nazareth Fire, Palmer Fire Department, Plainfield Fire Department and EMS support from Bethlehem Township, Nazareth, Suburban EMS.

Forks Fire Chief Chuck Gallagher said mutual aid was requested from surrounding departments because of the location and intensity of the fire.

One Forks firefighter was transported to the hospital briefly with symptoms of overexertion. Gallagher said the firefighter was cleared to return to the scene.

It took about two hours for crews to put out the fire. It was reported under control around 10:20 p.m.

It's still unclear how the fire started. Gallagher said the plant was operating at the time of the fire and it was reported by a worker.