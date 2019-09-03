First 30 minutes will soon be free at 3 Bethlehem parking garages

Kevin Livingston, executive director, Bethlehem Parking Authority

Kevin Livingston, executive director, Bethlehem Parking Authority

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Speedy shoppers will be able to park for free at three Bethlehem parking garages.

Starting on October 1, the first 30 minutes will be free at the New, North and Walnut Street garages.

But anyone who goes beyond those 30 minutes will be charged full price.