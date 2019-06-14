First 4 vendors announced for Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're learning more about the kinds of food that will be offered at the upcoming Downtown Allentown Market.
City Center has announced four of its nine vendors, including Shinsen and Little Miss Korea, which will offer Asian food.
A third vendor, Zahra, which will have Mediterranean fare.
The fourth is Batch Micro-creamery, which will have ice cream.
City Center says it's still working on getting the five remaining vendors. The Downtown Allentown Market is slated to open along the ArtsWalk this fall.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Percentage of millennials in the Lehigh Valley bringing in business
Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton have joined an exclusive club in Pennsylvania. They're in a group of only 12 cities in the state that are growing.Read More »
- Second plea deal entered in 14-pound Oregon pot shipment
- First 4 vendors announced for Downtown Allentown Market
- Some communities concerned as Harrisburg lawmakers gear up for vote on 5G technology rollout
- Forks Township officials taking close look at other properties after deck collapse
- Prosecutors: Pottsville woman helped defraud victims of at least $158k in Grandparents Scheme
- Car hits center median, flips in Route 22 crash in Hanover Township
Latest From The Newsroom
- Forks Township officials taking close look at other properties after deck collapse
- Berks man gets house arrest in fatal crash on Route 222
- Berks DA not surprised by Ortiz shooting's link to Reading
- Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks
- NJ high school graduate disappointed he couldn't wear U.S. Navy sash at graduation ceremony
- 2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading
- Sly Fox set for grand opening of taphouse in Wyomissing
- Updated Pa. GOP says "no" to new $15m voting machines
- Updated Stroudsburg mayor suggests donating old elementary school to YMCA
- Updated Percentage of millennials in the Lehigh Valley bringing in business