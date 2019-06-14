First 4 vendors announced for Downtown Allentown Market

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're learning more about the kinds of food that will be offered at the upcoming Downtown Allentown Market.

City Center has announced four of its nine vendors, including Shinsen and Little Miss Korea, which will offer Asian food.

A third vendor, Zahra, which will have Mediterranean fare.

The fourth is Batch Micro-creamery, which will have ice cream.

City Center says it's still working on getting the five remaining vendors. The Downtown Allentown Market is slated to open along the ArtsWalk this fall.