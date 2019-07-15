First 400 ADP employees begin working in downtown Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After more than a year of talking about it, payroll company ADP is finally in Tower 5. Hundreds of ADP workers moved into their new office on 8th and Hamilton in downtown Allentown Monday.

The workers 69 News talked to say they're excited for this to become their new normal.

"Honestly it's amazing state of the art we got beanbag chairs foosball tables we got it all in there," employee Angel Garcia said.

“We're used to our parking lot where we can kind of you know walk around during lunch... but actually the options are completely endless,” said employee Kayla Moll.

“The commute is unbelievable I mean I might just walk here,” said Ismaldo Adames.

1600 employees are expected to eventually move in, which ADP says they plan to have done by October.