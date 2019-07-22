First black twins born in the Lehigh Valley celebrate 70th birthday
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A pair of twins who are a Lehigh Valley first celebrated a milestone this weekend.
Francine and Frankie Smith are the first-ever African-American twins whose births were recorded in the Lehigh Valley, back in 1949 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Their younger brother tells 69 News a local newspaper noted the feat in a story when the sisters turned 1, and again when they turned 50.
Their brother says they grew up in a once-segregated neighborhood of Allentown.
"Allentown had a neighborhood from south to Hamilton down to Lawrence Street before Martin Luther King and that was where basically the majority of the black population was congregated," said Scotty G. Smith.
Francine and Frankie celebrated their 70th birthdays with family and friends during a surprise party at the Wescosville Fire Company Social Hall.
