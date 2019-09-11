First responders in Allentown honored with appreciation lunch
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - First responders in Allentown are being thanked for putting their lives on the line every day.
Wednesday was the 4th annual First Responders Appreciation Lunch at Nicos Elias Funeral Home.
It coincides with September 11 this year.
The men and women who work in Allentown's EMS, fire, and police departments were all invited to eat free food catered by Stravino's Italian Market.
"The focus for us is to let all the first responders in town here know that we appreciate them. They don't always get appreciated," Nicos Elias, the funeral home's owner, said.
Organizers say the first responders also like seeing the vintage car display at the event every year.
