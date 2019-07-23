Five Finger Death Punch to play PPL Center in December
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Five Finger Death Punch is coming to the Lehigh Valley.
The rock band will play at the PPL Center on Tuesday, Dec. 3 as part of its newly-announced nationwide arena tour.
Three Days Grace and Fire From The Gods will open for the group.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at the QNB Box Office, by phone at 610-347-TIXX or online.
