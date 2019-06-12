Lehigh Valley

Flash mob teaches Bethlehem drivers to share the roads

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - What better way to catch people's attention on a busy road than to have a dance party in the middle of it.

The controlled chaos at the intersection of New and Broad Streets is all part of an event put on by the city of Bethlehem and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission to promote using alternate modes of transportation. 

"We are trying to educate drivers as well as people who want to walk and bike how to do it together in a safe way," said Tiffany Wells, traffic superintendent for the city of Bethlehem.

Safety is key, so the groups want people to know how to properly walk or bike along busy roads, and for drivers to learn how to share those roads.

"Yield to pedestrians. That is the law and also to show people you can do this," said Wells.

That is why the flash mob is only dancing when they have the right of way.​​​​​​​

"The roads have gotten a lot busier, there are more cars on the roads, a lot more development, so we are trying to find ways to get people to use alternate modes of transportation," said Wells.

The event is the first under the new Walk/Roll LV initiative aimed at increasing pedestrian, bicycle and wheelchair safety awareness.

