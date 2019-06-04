Food Truck Tuesdays: Couchpota.doh
It's June now, and we're bringing back Food Truck Tuesdays for the summer!
Each week, we'll explore a different truck that's serving up delicious dishes on the go.
Tuesday we start out with Couchpota.doh who we actually met last year. This is a big year for them. WFMZ's Joy Howe explains why.
Below is Couchpota.doh's June schedule:
- South Mall in Allentown: June 6, 13, 20, 27
- Yergey Brewing in Emmaus: June 8, 9, 30
- Taylor House Brewing in Catasauqua: June 15
- Weyerbacher Brewing in Easton: June 16, 23
- Bethlehem Township Community Days: June 21 and 22
