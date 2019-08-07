Food vendors hit the high notes at Musikfest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The music will always be playing at Musikfest, but foodies can also hit the high notes with all the new vendors at the festival.
If you are looking to start with a donut, head to FryDay.
"Texas-size jumbo yeast raised donuts," said Brittany Varnadoe, owner of Fryday concessions.
"A lot of funny remarks like, I said how was it, and he said I think I just found religion."
It's the first year this Musikfest veteran has offered the larger than life super fluffy treat, and they are best right out the fryer and then hand dipped in a sweet glaze.
There is also a lot of Latin flare at the festival this year.
The owners of El Tlaloc got a spot after a Google search for festivals.
They want you to try everything, but festers are raving about the pork carnita tacos with a homemade salsa and slow roasted pork.
"We've had about 20 repeat customers already," said owner Bryant Perez.
"All great reviews."
A little further up main street is La Pepa's food truck from two- time James Beard winner Chef Jose Andres in Washington D.C.
"Jose's favorite thing to say is feed a million people a day," said Kisha Marshall, R & D chef with the restaurant group.
"What better place to start with that million in a day than right here in Bethlehem."
The pollo frito, a fried chicken sandwich, is the must try.
A spicy tomato sauce, homemade aioli, with a big piece of chicken and if you want dessert, go to Waffle De Lys, hot crispy Belgian waffles with plenty of topping options.
"Smells good too, and they taste good," says owner Luci Dunan. "We have two it's the Oh La La with the caramel and the raspberry it's a perfect match. And we have the Crunchy with the Belgian chocolate. It's very nice, it's beautiful."
