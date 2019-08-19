Foodies taste test pierogies ahead of SteelStacks' PierogiFest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Many of summer's festivals have come and gone, but one is still on the horizon.

It's an entire festival centered all around pierogies, and some people got a preview of the festival Monday. ArtsQuest held a taste testing event for the many creative takes on pierogies.

ArtsQuest will host its first PierogiFest in September after the Clubhouse Grille's first festival in 2017.

Visitors just need to purchase a pierogi passport to eat at the free event, put on by the restaurant.

PierogiFest is scheduled for Sept. 14 from noon until 6 p.m. at SteelStacks.