Forks Township officials taking close look at other properties after deck collapse

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Officials in Forks Township are taking a close look at other properties in the area after a deck collapsed and injured a man Thursday.

We're told some homeowners might have reason to be concerned.

Forks Township's deputy fire chief says a code agent walked along the backs of homes near the deck that collapsed and could be sending notices to others about issues with their decks.

Joseph Loferski is a professor in the department of Sustainable Biomaterials at Virginia Tech.

"In my experience, most of the deck collapses happen it where it fails where it's connected to the house," Loferski said.

He says homeowners should look under their decks to see how it's attached to their home.

"Look for evidence of bolts, or lag screws," he said.

"If all they see is nails holding the deck to the house, then I consider that deck to be unsafe, and they should have it either replaced or reinforced by a contractor," he said.

Officials haven't detailed how the deck that collapsed was attached to the home.

Loferski says the second major part of deck safety is the guard rail.

"People lean against guardrails and, a component can fail, and they can fall to the ground," he said.

To prevent that: he says look for these signs: "decayed wood or improper fasteners or improper connectors, such as rusty nails."

In addition to checking out the deck that collapsed in the 2500 block of Gillian Lane, we're told a township official also checked out ones nearby.

We're told that homeowners could get notices. We don't know which ones, or why.

Alysha Buczek lives nearby and doesn't trust the deck she has.

"The deck makes me a little nervous because I do have young children. It just doesn't seem sturdy," she said.

Her kids aren't allowed on it. She says some of her neighbors have done away with their decks all together. Some neighbors have improved them, or removed and had them replaced.

"Our neighbors next door ripped down their whole deck last summer and replaced it," Buczek said.

Loferski also suggested homeowners check out the residential wood construction guide, especially if they're considering adding one.