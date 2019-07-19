Forks Township Supervisors approve land development plan for Bakerly

69 News

FORKS TWP., Pa. - Bakerly, which specializes in French baked goods like French pancakes and crepes, will be allowed to expand its facility in Forks Township. The Forks Township Supervisors approved a final expansion land development plan for Bakerly during a meeting Thursday night.

Pany and Lentz Engineering in Allentown will be working on the expansion project. Engineer Martin Smith from Pany and Lentz presented the final plan to the board. Smith says that the final plan includes increasing the size of the existing building and installing a parking lot across the street for employees.

Bakerly is owned by Norac Group USA, which opened up its first U.S. based bakery in Forks Township in 2017 after operating in France for decades. The company’s main products are brioche bread, French pancakes and crepes.

Back in 2016, Norac Group USA co-founder and CEO Julien Caron said Bakerly snacks are unique addition to the American market because they are made without preservatives, artificial colorings or artificial flavorings.

The facility, which is located on 4300 Braden Blvd., is approximately 79,160 square feet. Smith says the building will be expanded by 55,500 square feet. Smith indicated that the reason for the needed expansion was due to an increased demand of Bakerly products.

In other news, the board approved an agreement with the Career Institute of Technology (CIT) to hire a school resource officer (SRO) for the campus. The SRO will be a Forks Township police officer. According to the agreement the annual pay would be $38,167 for the SRO.

Supervisor Erik Chuss raised the question of why the Easton Area School District wasn’t paying for the officer.

“There are a lot of people saying ‘why isn’t the school district paying for this,’” Chuss said.

He said he was wondering why the district wasn’t paying for it as well.

“We pay a ton of money to the school district,” Chuss said. “They should be able to collaborate and use their resources and provide somebody with this.”

The agreement expires in 2022. However, there is a termination date for the first 90 days of the agreement.