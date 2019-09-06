Forks Township supervisors discuss possible tax credit for volunteer firefighters
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The Forks Township supervisors discussed a possible tax credit incentive that would be available for the township's volunteer firefighters.
During a work session Thursday night, the board analyzed a possible refundable tax credit, specifically an earned income tax credit for volunteers who are residents in the township.
Forks Township Fire Chief Chuck Gallagher said township residents make up 90% of the volunteer staff.
The board also examined how other municipalities are providing incentives to volunteer firefighters.
Supervisor Erik Chuss said Alburtis Township gave a $500 earned income tax credit. Weisenberg Township pays volunteers per call with the amount based on the rank of the officer, according to Chuss.
Volunteers would need to meet certain requirements to qualify. The incentive would examine how active the volunteer is in the department based on how many calls, meetings and events they have attended, according to Gallagher.
While most of the board members expressed their approval, some worried that it could become a financial obligation later.
"My biggest fear (is) future contract negotiations," Chairman John O'Neil said. "I'm thinking about it coming out of a budget that we count on."
Gallagher said Emmaus Fire Chief John Price is helping to walk them through the process. Gallagher said at one time, Emmaus paid their volunteers per call, but then they unionized demanding pay. Price said he was at the meeting.
Discussions between the fire department and board are still ongoing. No costs involved with the incentive have been determined.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Accused tobacco thief allegedly admits to pair of burglaries
Easton police said the suspect broke into a beer store and a discount storeRead More »
- Bethlehem teen allegedly steals car, leads police on chase
- Family displaced by house fire in Emmaus
- Easton police looking for missing 13-year-old
- Residents of Easton's West Ward make their case for conservation districts
- Lower Macungie voters will have final say on tax increase
- Northampton County Council reverses resolution, will give retroactive pay
Latest From The Newsroom
- Rather cool, cloudy end to the week ahead of a sunny, pleasant weekend
- Residents sound off at gun violence town hall hosted by local lawmaker
- Updated 5 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle accident on I-78 in Greenwich Township
- New charges filed against daycare worker in sex assault case
- 55 dogs rescued from property near Berks, Lancaster border
- Easton police looking for missing 13-year-old
- Updated Accused tobacco thief allegedly admits to pair of burglaries
- Updated Bethlehem teen allegedly steals car, leads police on chase
- Family displaced by house fire in Emmaus
- Residents of Easton's West Ward make their case for conservation districts